The City of Williston announced that the Williston Municipal Court Clerk’s office will move to a temporary location for the next few weeks.
Beginning Friday Feb 26, the Williston Municipal Court Clerk’s office will be housed in the former City of Williston Public Works facility, the Gene Emery Building located at 809 Fifth St. E.
The city stated that this is a temporary relocation that will last approximately four weeks, as the current clerk’s office undergoes renovation.
During this time, the Williston Municipal Court Clerk’s office hours will be Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Gene Emery Building, and Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Williams County Courthouse at 205 East Broadway.
Williston Municipal Court operates on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. in the Williams County Courthouse, Courtroom 119A.
For more information on this story, please contact Williston Municipal Court at 701-577-9900 or municipalcourt@ci.williston.nd.us.
For more information on Williston Municipal Court, please visit: https://cms3.revize.com/revize/williston/departments/municipal_court/index.php.