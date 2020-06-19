The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed a risk assessment of the Williston Levee and is recommending accreditation, which City leaders have sought for some time.
The City of Williston has been seeking accreditation since learning the Williston Levee would no longer be accounted for in an updated Federal Emergency Management Agency flood map. In May, Sen. Kevin Cramer, chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water, and Wildlife, America’s Water, inserted language into EPW’s Infrastructure Act of 2020 which would require the Corps to work with communities seeking accreditation, such as Williston. EPW unanimously passed this legislation out of committee.
“The recommendation from the Army Corps of Engineers is the major step toward accreditation for the Williston Levee, which would ease property costs on residents and property owners in the potential new flood zone and prevent the city from needlessly looking at flood protection alternatives,” Senator Cramer said in a release. “I thank Major General Spellmon for following through on his promise to review the project, and with the Corps’ recommendation in hand, I urge FEMA to act without delay.”
America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2020 includes approximately $17 billion in new federal authorizations and would increase water storage, provide protection from floodwaters, deepen important ports, maintain the navigability of inland waterways, and repair aging wastewater and irrigation systems. The legislation contains several North Dakota priorities written by Cramer, including Williston Levee Accreditation.
"We're really excited that this is finally moving forward." City Administrator David Tuan told the Williston Herald. "We're really thankful to Senator Cramer and his staff for continuing to carry some of these issues. It's very difficult for cities that have that level of influence and momentum when it comes to federal projects, just because we don't have access to federal offices here locally; so that's been a positive outcome. The communication that we have with Sen. Cramer's office is very good and his support is very much appreciated."
Tuan added that the accreditation would save businesses and residents living in the flood region a substantial amount of money in terms of flood insurance, and would even reduce costs for projects in the area that would otherwise require flood protection. Tuan noted that that while FEMA indicated that they wanted to get the accreditation done quickly, there was no formal timeline as to when it would be completed. Howard Klug, the Mayor of Williston, also applauded the announcement.
“The City of Williston is grateful for the persistent effort from Senator Cramer and his staff that has finally resulted in a cooperative effort from the Corps of Engineers and FEMA. Their partnerships in certifying the levee protecting our city will reduce flood insurance costs and improve property values, while sending the right message to the public about the security provided by federal flood control infrastructure,” Klug said. “This project has been many years in the making and from the very beginning, Senator Cramer was at our side, working towards a successful outcome. Thank you for helping to cut through the bureaucracy and for your support of western North Dakota!”
The Corp’s recommendation comes as a result of Cramer’s work with USACE Major General Scott Spellmon, who informed Senator Cramer of the recommendation and has been nominated to be the USACE’s Chief of Engineers and Commanding General. His nomination was approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee, which Senator Cramer also sits on.