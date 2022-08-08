Williston has a new Realtor of the Year, a prestigious award given to a realtor who meets criteria surrounding community involvement. This year’s winner is Kim Semenko with NextHome Fredricksen.
Semenko has been very active with the education system for many years. She served on St. Joseph’s school board for nine years and then on the Williston Public School Board for five years.
“Education is a vital part of the community. No one can ever take it away from you.” Semenko said as she spoke passionately about her experience with the school boards.
“Williston was always very open and welcoming, and I wanted to give back,” Semenko said at the awards ceremony.
The award does not focus on how many houses a realtor has sold, but rather goes through a nomination process where it is asked what makes the nominee stand out in the Williston community.
The Williston Board of Realtors reads through all the nomination forms and then selects who they deem most deserving of the award and title of Realtor of the Year.
The award ceremony took place on August 4 at the ARC, where each of the nominations were announced and celebrated.
“I felt very honored to be amongst the nominees. Everyone has done such a phenomenal job,” Semenko said.
At the awards ceremony, another award was given out for Business Partner of the Year, which was won by Brandy LaDue with Unify Home Lending.
LaDue is also very involved in the Williston community, with her role serving on the Upper Missouri Valley Fair board being on of the many acts of service LaDue is known for. She has joined many other boards around the community in her continued goal to make Williston a place that people enjoy living in.
“Everyone is super passionate about the home buying experience. Everyone wants to see the buyers across the finish line because buying a home is a big moment in life,” LaDue said.
These two award-winners said that they will continue to do their part in making Williston a better place.