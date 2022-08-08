Realtor of the Year/Business Partner of the Year

Brandy Ladue (left) and Kim Semenko (right) holding up their awards 

 Alex McCann Johnson | Williston Herald

Williston has a new Realtor of the Year, a prestigious award given to a realtor who meets criteria surrounding community involvement. This year’s winner is Kim Semenko with NextHome Fredricksen.

Semenko has been very active with the education system for many years. She served on St. Joseph’s school board for nine years and then on the Williston Public School Board for five years.



