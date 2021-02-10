The Williston Herald has announced the 2021 20 Under 40 honorees.
The list of outstanding young professionals was chosen from more than 50 nominations made by the public. Herald staff and 20 Under 40 sponsors were involved in selecting the honorees.
Profiles of the 20 will be published in a special edition in late March and the group will be honored at a celebration March 25.
Winners
Gabriel Black
Stacie Bondy
Richard Bothe
Angela Ekblad
Jennifer Evanson
Jessica George
Lucas Gjovig
Jeramy Hansen
Lindsey Johnson
Alex Johnson
Thomas Kalil
Andrew Kuester
Dr. Austin McCoy
Mitch Melberg
John Melby
Skye Olsen
Ashley Oyloe
Casey Spitzer
Whitney Stephenson
Sarah Williams