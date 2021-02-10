The Williston Herald has announced the 2021 20 Under 40 honorees.

The list of outstanding young professionals was chosen from more than 50 nominations made by the public. Herald staff and 20 Under 40 sponsors were involved in selecting the honorees.

Profiles of the 20 will be published in a special edition in late March and the group will be honored at a celebration March 25.

Winners

Gabriel Black

Stacie Bondy

Richard Bothe

Angela Ekblad

Jennifer Evanson

Jessica George

Lucas Gjovig

Jeramy Hansen

Lindsey Johnson

Alex Johnson

Thomas Kalil

Andrew Kuester

Dr. Austin McCoy

Mitch Melberg

John Melby

Skye Olsen

Ashley Oyloe

Casey Spitzer

Whitney Stephenson

Sarah Williams

