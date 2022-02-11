Many an expert will tell you that one key to creativity is building strong relationships with other people, or even just bumping into other people who have different ideas. Sam Battle lives that idea, and it underpins his latest venture, a trifecta of good food located in what used to be a used car dealership on Second Street West.
The venture is a confluence of relationships Battle has developed in the Bakken, starting with his friend John Richardson, who grew up working a mobile snow cone and hot dog truck with his father.
Battle’s catering business has been going so well that he needed a catering office, but what to do in the Bakken, where everyone pays a premium for everything, including, and most especially, rent.
Richardson, meanwhile, was really interested in drawing on his roots to offer things like burgers and hotdogs. He and his father had operated a mobile snow cone and hotdog business for decades back home in Mississippi.
While Battle and Richardson were still trying to figure out their game plan, a friend happened to buy some barbecue from one of Battle’s mobile hotspots.
It changed all their plans.
The friend, Chip Jones from Newmarket, Alabama, had bought a slab of ribs and some chicken.
“He pulled off, like the rest of the customers do, but then he came back through and he said, “I want a piece of this!’" Battle recalls.
"A piece of what man?" Battle shot back. "You got a slab of ribs, you want a brat or what?”
“I want a piece of this barbecue business!” Chip said.
From there, the wheels started to turn. Battle started thinking about it, then he started talking about it, and before too long, the light bulb was definitely on and creativity was kicking into high gear. With a partner like Jones, they could do so much more.
“I let him come in because this is a lot of work,” Battle said. “And people want more ribs than I can cook.”
About the same time, Battle shared his plans with another friend he attends church with, Maria Cruz. Her husband died a year ago, and, in mourning, she had closed their family construction business down. But now she was ready to try a new business, and, in her mind, that business should revolve around her authentic Mexican recipes. Family and friends are always saying that her food is so good, she should open a restaurant.
This was like music to Battle’s ears. With himself, Richardson and Cruz, they could mount a trifecta of delicious food, all in one place.
Now they just needed a great location to house all that creativity in one place.
Battle and Richardson had been looking at a very small kiosk near Walmart, but with Jones and Cruz now part of the venture, they could think bigger. They set their sights instead on what used to be the old Baja used car dealership at 706 Second Street West.
At first, Battle wasn’t sure this would work. There would be a lot of hoops to jump through. But with a lot of work and help from city officials and friends, Battle finally feels that he’s nabbed an excellent location for what will be a one-of-a-kind food court in Williston.
Of course, with three heads thinking about it, there are plans to make it even better. The trio foresee picnic tables outside in front of the business, where customers can order from a window out front. there’s also the window in the back where customers can drive through.
Battle has already had customers warning him the three to get ready, because they foresee this location becoming extremely busy this summer. Battle hopes they're right, and he already sees signs that make him believe they are.
Having a legitimate office with set office hours has already started boosting Battle’s catering business. People are walking in to make catering reservations, and the business doesn’t even have any signs up yet.
“I need to get someone sitting at this desk, an event planner,” Battle added.
That would free him up to focus on the things he’s good at, such as smoking ribs and chicken, and promoting his business.
Battle is well-known to many in the Bakken for the free Fourth of July barbecue he put on in Harmon Park this past summer, to kick off an event series he had planned for 2021.
Battle has not stopped dreaming up events. He’s planned a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner event at the James memorial Art Center at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. It’s a four-course meal with wine pairings from 26th Street Liquor, music and prizes for $75 per person or $150 per couple. Battle will even have flowers, gifts and wine on hand for the convenience of guests.