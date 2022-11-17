Black Magic H-D

 

 Melissa Krause | Williston Herald

Black Magic Harley-Davidson, the popular authorized HD dealer in Williston, is closing effective Dec. 31, 2022.

Black Magic opened in 2016 and is one of two Harley-Davidson dealerships owned by Bill and Brenda Houim. Their other location, Magic City Harley-Davidson in Minot, is not closing and will continue its full sales and service operations.



