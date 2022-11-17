Black Magic Harley-Davidson, the popular authorized HD dealer in Williston, is closing effective Dec. 31, 2022.
Black Magic opened in 2016 and is one of two Harley-Davidson dealerships owned by Bill and Brenda Houim. Their other location, Magic City Harley-Davidson in Minot, is not closing and will continue its full sales and service operations.
"We're consolidating back to the Minot store," general manager of both shops Patrick Schmaltz said."The owner of the two dealerships is just consolidating them into one."
The Williston Harley-Davidson dealership joins a growing list of independent HD-authorized sales and service shops across North America that closed this year — from Pennsylvania and Colorado to Florida and California. The slate of 2022 closings has prompted speculation across internet chat rooms that Harley-Davidson is shutting down all franchises not owned by corporate HD.
Pointing to the independently owned Minot, N.D., dealership — which will remain open — Schmaltz said the online rumor is inaccurate.
Thanks for riding a Hog
In a Nov. 15, 2022 press release, Black Magic Harley-Davidson thanked its "valued customers over the past six years."
"We will be closing this location on December 31st, 2022," read Black Magic's official announcement. "All of us would like to thank you for your patronage and your participation in all of our events.... You can look forward to the same friendly atmosphere and the helpful nature at Magic City Harley-Davidson."
Schmaltz did not specify if the Black Magic HD dealership closing will result in staff layoffs. All indications are the owners hope to entice loyal Williston customers to their Minot dealership for future bike purchases and maintenance of existing Harleys.
"Magic City Harley-Davidson is committed to upholding the highest quality of service and experience to all of our current and future Harley-Davidson riders," the release states. "We will continue to serve our customers the best possible experience that we can."
Schmaltz pointed out the distinction between routine service and manufacturer warranties, which are covered by Harley-Davidson.
"A new bike purchase has a two-year warranty," the Black Magic dealership GM clarified. "Service, on the technical side, means oil changes and what not. We won't be providing that service. Our doors will be closed for good [in Williston]."
The good news for aspiring entrepreneurs in Williston is that Black Magic's closing creates an opening for servicing HD motorcycles.
Still, the local dealership's closing comes as sad news for Williston's Harley enthusiasts, especially those who purchased their first bikes from Black Magic.
"It has been a wonderful experience getting to know all of you and a great ride," the announcement concludes. "Safe travels everyone and we will see you on the road."