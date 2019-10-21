It’s that last week before Halloween, and Williston still has plenty of spooky shenanigans to take part in before the big day! Here are some fun things happening in the area this week!
Tuesday, Oct. 22 through Oct. 31
Safari Trampoline Park in Williston is hosting a haunted house with free entry every night until Halloween. Jump in to thrills, chills and all sorts of scary fun! The haunted house is open from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Safari Trampoline is located at 3206 26th St. W.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Williston Grand Hotel is hosting a Spooktacular Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show will feature a variety of vendors sharing some great fall and Halloween crafts and goodies. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes to take advantage of some early trick or treating, with special swag bags for the first 50 kids! the Grand Williston is located at 3601 2nd Avenue West.
For those still looking for the perfect pumpkin, the Williston ARC is hosting their annual Floating Pumpkin Patch from 1 to 3 p.m.! For only $5 per guest, you can take a dip in the pool and pick out your favorite pumpkin! Take it home to enjoy, or decorate your pumpkin at the ARC! Don’t let your chance and a great pumpkin float away! The ARC is located at 822 18th Street East.
If you’re looking for something a more adult, Grace & Glam is hosting an after-hours costume party from 6 to 9 p.m. at their location. Natasha’s Canvas will be on hand doing face painting, and DJaden will be providing entertainment. Come enjoy some costumes, cocktails and see all of the new arrivals. Grace and Glam is located at 220 Main Street in Downtown Williston.