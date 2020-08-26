Williston has been approved for a federal loan that will pay the city's portion of the construction costs for the Williston Basin International Airportc.
City Finance Director Hercules Cummings sought approval for a resolution to accept the $95 million dollar United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Direct Loan at the Tuesday, Aug 25 meeting of the Williston City Commission.
Cummings said the loan was to pay the city's portion of XWA's airport improvement and construction costs, evidence in the Series 2020A Note, pledging Gross Production Tax net revenues. Cummings said the Notes would bear interest at a per annum rate of 2.25 percent for a term of 420 months.
"Considering a time like this, it's pretty remarkable to get a rate of 2.25 percent, so that does reflect the willingness, the excitement of collaboration working with the USDA," Cummings told the commissioners. "(The USDA) are pretty excited about this, and please keep in mind that this is pretty historical too, as this is the largest loan that the USDA has ever conducted."
The final airport cost came in around $273 million, with $106 million financed from the FAA, $55 million coming from the state and the city responsible for $112 million, with some of that coming from bonds supported by airport revenue.
Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk noted that the loan was a consolidation of all the projects within the airport, and that the loan had been a priority for the city. Cummings added he expected the money to come in October. The commission voted unanimously to approved the resolutions, with thanks from Mayor Howard Klug.
"Thank you all for the hard work that was put in to getting this done for the City of Williston," Klug said. "We appreciate everything that you did, all parties involved in this. It's a pretty big deal."