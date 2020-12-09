The Williston Fire Department’s introduced their newest apparatus, a Tractor Drawn Aerial, into service this week.
Also known as a tiller, the truck will run out of Station 1 located on 11th Street West and replace the department’s 75-foot straight frame aerial. Initial planning for the tiller began March 2018 and an order was placed in February 2019.
“A TDA is the most versatile and maneuverable aerial apparatus available and brings significant benefits that allow Williston Fire Department to be more effective and efficient,” said Division Chief of Operations, Matt Clark. “Select personnel have spent the better part of the last two months training and working on specific skills in order to best serve the community via this new apparatus.”
Twenty-nine personnel have undergone a multi-phased evaluation-based training process including initial training from Pacific Northwest-based Response Training Group.
Individuals had to meet set standards to advance, which included a 40-hour classroom and han ds-on course, task book assignments, cone courses, and road tests.A small training course was set up in the New Hope Church parking lot in early November, where personnel spent the week driving training with the new rig.
Tractor Drawn Arial s are unique in that they require two drivers, one in front and back. Unlike a straight frame aerial, the truck can “split” as the back is a trailer being steered independently of the front. The department said this maneuverability allows the tiller to navigate around obstacles and traverse in and out of tighter areas.
“Having this capability allows firefighters to get closer to a structure for easier access and victim rescue,” explained Lieutenant Ryan Miller, program and training leader. “We are now able to maneuver with ease through Williston’s multiple apartment complexes, townhomes, downtown store fronts including alleyways, and schools.”
Longer than any of the department’s straight frame aerials, the tiller also includes a 100-foot ladder for high rise response and significant compartment space.
“Compartment capacity is anywhere between 500 to 600 cubic feet, compared to 150 cubic feet for a straight frame,” stated Lieutenant Miller. “With this space, our TDA can carry more ground ladders and a greater variety of useful tools for different jobs.”
Additionally, the tiller comes equipped for faster set up time, which the department said will lead to quicker response times.
“In the fire service, minutes and even seconds count,” emphasized Lieutenant Miller. “The tiller’s capabilities of efficiently responding to calls, on-scene positioning, and quicker set-up time for aerial operations will prove invaluable.”