Williston Economic Development received a Bronze Award for its “Economic Development Week” project in the category of Innovation in Economic Development Week from the International Economic Development Council.
The project was recognized at an awards ceremony during the IEDC Annual Conference this fall in Indianapolis.
“It’s always an honor when you are recognized by an organization such as IEDC,” Shawn Wenko, director of Williston Economic Development. “They are the gold standard in the economic development world.”
WED’s “Economic Development Week” promotional campaign was held in conjunction with the 2019 International Economic Development Week, May 6 through 11. The weeklong event included an open house with live radio remote, letters to the editor, a professional video featuring economic development, extensive social media campaign and a celebratory awards and appreciation ceremony.
“It’s important to continue to promote the profession of economic development and the value our efforts can bring to a community,” Wenko said. “Across the globe, there are 20,000 developers out there doing what we do daily and selling their communities to potential investment. It’s important that the City of Williston and the region is positioned well to attract future growth and prosperity.”