A two-day event May 6 and 7 put on by Williston Economic Development will highlight opportunities and successes.
The conference and awards banquet, held at at The Eleven Restaurant and Lounge, will also feature the state of the city address and business after hours.
The theme of the conference is “Back in the Game.” It will include six panel discussions from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.
“This year’s summit will focus on returning to an offensive style of economic development,” said Williston Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko. “The objective will be to bring investors, developers and entrepreneurs together to learn about the economic development opportunities in the Williston trade region.”
The key topics at the 2021 conference will include:
- Unveiling development plans and opportunities at Williston Square (former Sloulin Field International Airport)
- Creating solutions for the affordable single-family housing shortage
- Training and applications for unmanned aerial systems in western North Dakota
- A look at emerging technology in the Bakken oilfields
- Future developments in Downtown Williston
- Updates from regional economic developers
The summit will also feature Williston Mayor Howard Klug’s annual State of the City Address on May 6 at 12:30 p.m. A free lunch will be served at 12 p.m. Space is limited so guests must RSVP to attend. The address will be livestreamed on Williston Economic Development’s Facebook page. KEYZ Radio will also broadcast and livestream the address.
Following the conference, WED will host the Williston Chamber’s Business After Hours at The Eleven Lounge. Appetizers will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WED will host its annual awards banquet on May 7. Once again, space is limited. The awards ceremony will be livestreamed on Williston Economic Development’s Facebook page.
If you would like to attend any of these events please visit https://events.willistondevelopment.com/ or call 701-577-8110.