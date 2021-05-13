Williston Economic Development has been recognized with a marketing award from the Mid-America Economic Development Council for their Williston Works Podcast.
The Mid-America Economic Development Council presented its annual Economic Development awards during the Virtual Best Practices Conference, held May 12 and 13. Award entries were accepted in two markets, large division for communities with a population over 50,000; and small division for communities with populations less than 50,000. Economic Development received the Small Division Marketing Program award, which recognizes an overall comprehensive marketing program to market a community, county, state, or region to a prospect; an Annual Report or Newsletter; Online Programs, and/or a Specific Program or Event.
The Williston Works Podcast is a collaboration between The Creative Treatment in Bismarck, Small Business Development Center in Williston and Williston Economic Development. The podcast currently has three seasons, with 6 to 12 episodes per season. Economic Development Shawn Wenko is the host, and has featured several successful small business owners on the podcast.
Those featured on the show have either started, purchased or expanded a business in Williston. The podcast showcases the resources and programs available through SBDC and WED to Williston-based businesses.
Along with the audio, each episode is filmed and available on YouTube. To check out the Williston Works Podcast, visit willistondevelopment.com/business/podcasts, www.youtube.com/willistonwire or visit the Williston Economic Development Facebook page.