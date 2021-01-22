Williston Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center announced the creation of a new STAR Fund campaign called “21 in 2021”.
The goal of the 12-month promotion is to assist 21 small business projects in 2021, including seven new businesses, seven business expansions and seven quality of life ventures.
“2020 set us back a bit,” Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko said. “We were definitely playing a lot of defense on the economic development part and that is not how I like to play.”
Wenko said the new promotion, combined with Williston STAR Fund incentives, will help boost economic development.
“21 in ‘21 is going to give us a chance to come out strong and get back to playing our style of economic development,” Wenko explained. “The assistance offered through the STAR Fund is invaluable and it will give small business that extra push to achieve success.”
The Williston STAR Fund is funded by a voter-approved one cent city sales tax. Seventy-five percent of the sales tax benefits city infrastructure projects while the remaining 25 percent goes toward community development and jobs creation. The STAR Fund is administered by a seven-member advisory board.
Economic Development will be working closely with Small Business Development Center Regional Director Keith Olson and the STAR Fund advisory board to achieve to make the campaign a success. Wenko said the initiative will unveil a new logo for the 21 in ‘21 program as well as issue press releases and social media updates to keep the public up to date on the new business, business expansions and quality of life projects.
To learn more about the STAR Fund, visit willistondevelopment.com or contact Brenda Schmidt at brendasc@ci.williston.nd.us or 701-577-8110 for more information.