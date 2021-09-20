Williston Economic Development announced they are launching a new social media campaign to promote the STAR Fund’s Mini Match program and its recipients.
The campaign, called #minimatchmonday, launched on Sep. 20, and highlights the the Mini Match program, a STAR Fund program that is designed to help new business startups. The #minimatchmonday campaign will showcase small business owners who have successfully applied for a mini match grant.
In order to benefit from the Mini Match program, applying businesses must be in business for a minimum of 90 days and no longer than one year. Those who qualify receive a 2 to 1 match for startup expenses such as fixtures, furniture, remodeling, rent and more. The maximum mini match grant is $5,000.
Two of the first businesses to be featured will be 3 E’s Pastry Café and Lilac Lane.
The owners of 3 E’s Pastry opened their Turkish café in September 2020, offering authentic Turkish cuisine including eight Baklava varieties, kebabs, Turkish soda, coffee and red and black tea. Amre Erkal, whose parents own and operate 3 E’s Pastry, said the business used the mini match grant to help update the diner's kitchen.
“We used the money to remodel the space from top to bottom,” explained Erkal. “The space was from the 1980’s and we needed to bring everything up to date and redesign it with Turkish features.”
Children’s clothing store Lilac Lane also received a mini match grant for the business' startup. Owner Breonie Staal transitioned Lilac Lane from a popup shop to a boutique in a few months, opening her store in Downtown Williston in June of 2019. Staal said that the mini match helped her secure a permanent location.
“There are so many startup costs, and it all adds up so fast,” said Staal. “Just knowing I had that cushion to spend the money and then it would come back made it a lot less scary. I used the mini match for clothing racks, a cash register and other equipment.”
The STAR Fund programs are funded through a one percent city sale tax. 75 percent of the sales tax proceeds is dedicated to infrastructure debt relief while 25 percent is dedicated to jobs creation and community development. The STAR Fund is administered by a seven-member board which meets the first Tuesday of every month.
To learn more about how the mini match program can help entrepreneurs start a new business, follow Williston Economic Development on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
For more information about the STAR Fund visit willistondevelopment.com or contact Brenda Schmidt at 701-577-8110 or brendasc@ci.williston.nd.us