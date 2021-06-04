Williston Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center announced they have added four more businesses to their “21 in 2021” campaign.
The goal of the 12-month promotion is to provide STAR Fund assistance to 21 small business projects in 2021, which includes helping seven new businesses, seven business expansions and seven quality of life projects in the community.
So far this year, the STAR Fund has allocated $631,000 to 35 projects. The projects that have made the 21 in 2021 list include seven new businesses, four business expansions and three quality of life projects.
The most recent projects named to the campaign include Benelli's Boutique (expansion), Peachy’s Boutique (new), Red Rock Collision Center (new) and Senor Egg (new).
The following is a complete list of the 21 in 2021 businesses as of May 31, 2021.
New Businesses
1. Peachy’s Boutique - approved May 25, 2021 (new)
This is a new retail business specializing in plus size women’s clothing and jewelry.
The store is in the Badlands Town Center.
2. Senor Egg - approved May 25, 2021 (new)
This is a new dine-in restaurant located at 2406 2nd Avenue West in Williston. The money will be used for renovations to the building.
3. Red Rock Collision Center – approved May 25, 2021 (new)
Red Rock Ford is purchasing the building at 3904 2nd Avenue West in Williston. Red Rock will offer full collision repair as well as vehicle customization. The buydown request is for $72,000.
4. Mattress by Appointment – approved April 13, 2021 (new)
The owner of a new mattress franchise will receive up to $5,000 from the Mini Match program to start his business located at 2006 19th Ave. W. in Williston.
5. Young Bucks – approved April 13, 2021 (new)
Williston entrepreneur Louise Skaare will receive up to $5,000 from the Mini Match program for a new coffee shop and eatery located in LifeChurch.
6. MVP Sport Break, LLC – approved March 9, 2021 (new)
MVP is located at 2017 2nd Ave. W. The owners are Brock Schmidt, Patrick Fleming and James Hunter. MVP Sport Break received up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Mini Match program to start a new business that sells sports memorabilia and cards.
7. Myology Matters Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy, LLC – approved
March 9, 2021 (new)
Myology Matters is located at 2407 2nd Ave. W., Suite 8. The owner is Christina O’Neill. Myology Matters received up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Mini Match program. The new business will provide assessment and therapy for patients with orofacial myofunctional disorders such as tongue and lip tie, mouth breathing, tongue thrust and thumb sucking.
Business Expansions
1. Benelli's Boutique - approved May 25, 2021 (expansion)
This a retail store which is expanding to a new location at 910 42nd Street West. The owner sells handmade clothing and gifts.
2. Conlin’s Furniture – approved April 13, 2021 (expansion)
Conlin’s Furniture is moving to a larger location on 2nd Ave. West . They will receive up to $25,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase new signage and remodel a new location for their furniture and mattress store.
3. Prizm Company, LLC – approved February 9, 2021 (expansion)
Prizm is owned by Cody and Haley Bennett and Kamron and Keisha Nelson. Prizm is an established dance school that is purchasing new space for its dance studio. The company received up to $41,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase a new building.
4. Slagle Services, LLC – approved March 9, 2021 (expansion)
Slagle Services is located at 4018 2nd Ave. E. The business is owned by Tucker and Melissa Slagle. Slagle will receive up to $37,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase a building to house its landscaping business.
Quality of Life
1. Coyote Pups Learning Den – approved March 9, 2021 (quality of life)
Coyote Pups Learning Den is located at 5003 2nd Ave. W. The business is owned by Cody Bennett. The daycare will receive up to $5,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Community Growth program to renovate additional space for the children. The new daycare is estimated to open on June 7, 2021. There will be a total of 20-25 spaces available at this center.
2. Light of Christ Lutheran Church Day Care – approved April 13, 2021 (quality of life)
Light of Christ will receive up to $536,000 from the STAR Fund to renovate the basement of their building for a new day care facility. The day care will be able to accommodate approximately 80 children.
3. Williston Volunteer Honor Guard – approved April 13, 2021 (quality of life)
The Honor Guard will receive up to $5,000 from the Community Build/Growth program to help purchase new uniforms and equipment.
Anyone interested in learning more about the STAR Fund can visit willistondevelopment.com or contact Brenda Schmidt at brendasc@ci.williston.nd.us or 701-577-8110 for more information.