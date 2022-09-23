Williston Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center have announced the nominees for their 2022 awards. A total of ten entrepreneurs, businesses, lenders, and organizations will be recognized at their annual awards banquet on Friday, September 30th at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Armory.
The following will be recognized by Williston Economic Development:
2022 Ambassador of the Year Nominees
• Chris Brostuen, Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative
• Larry Grondahl, Williston Boys Baseball Committee
2022 Partnership of the Year Nominees
• JLG Architects
• Preferred Restaurant Group – Slim Chickens and Taco Johns
• TrainND Northwest - Drone Park
2022 Regional Business of the Year Nominees
• Crusoe Energy Services
• Great Plains Woman's Health Center
• Red Rock Ford
2022 Icon of the Year Nominees
• Tofte Brothers Construction
• Williston Woodworks
2022 Dedicated Service Award Winner
• In Memory of Jack Dyville, Entertainment Inc!
The following will be recognized by the Small Business Development Center and Williston State College:
2022 Lender of the Year
• Taylor Grundstad, American State Bank and Trust Co
2022 SBDC State Advisory Board - Champion of the Year
• Cherie Harms, Leonardite Products
2022 Woman Owned Business of the Year
• Susie Elsbernd – Susie Q’s Ice Cream Truck
2022 New Business of the Year
• Busted Knuckle Brewery
2022 Existing Business of the Year
• Everson Coughlin Funeral Home & Cremation Services
The annual awards ceremony celebrates the achievements of Williston area entrepreneurs, businesses, and organizations. A Facebook Livestream will be provided by The Creative Treatment @WillistonEconomicDevelopment.