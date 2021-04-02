The Williston Downtowners Association are bringing back some fan-favorite events for 2021.
The organization announced Thursday, April 1 that many of the popular events that had been cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 would be returning in the coming months.
Beginning in June, the Downtowners have plans for the Art and Wine Walk, Summer Nights on Main, Brew Fest and the Holiday Stroll. The organization noted that some accommodations will still need to be made and dates may change. They added that they are currently working through the details and will have more information out about each event soon.
The Downtowners have announced the following events and schedule:
- Art and Wine Walk - June 3
- Summer Nights on Main - Every Thursday from July 15 to Aug. 26
- Main Street Market - Every Saturday morning from July 10 to Oct. 16 at the Hedderich's Lot
- Brew Fest - Fall 2021
- Trail of Treat - Oct. 31
- Holiday Stroll - December 2021
Dates for the events are still subject to change; visit www.willistondowntown.com or the Williston Downtowners Association Facebook page for updates.
Additionally, the Williston Downtowners are currently seeking a Summer Nights on Main Event Coordinator. The position would be from approximately April 26 to Sept. 10, with office space possibly available until June and working remotely afterwards. Interested parties can apply by April 9 by sending resumes to willistondowntowners@gmail.com.