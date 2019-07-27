The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau is a firm believer that customer service and kindness can go a long way in a small community like Williston, so every month they want to honor those shining stars in the hospitality industry who go above and beyond to make sure tourists and guests keep coming back to the area.
The CVB takes nominations monthly for the Hospitality Leader and Hospitality Employee of the month, recognizing those who have shown outstanding service in their positions. For the month of July, there were no nominations for Leader of the Month, so the CVB has chosen two exceptional workers to share the title of Hospitality Employee of the Month.
Tori Brown
Candlewood Suites
Nominated by Crystal Purdy
Tori joined our team in February, and has proven herself to be an incredible asset. She has the passion for customer service and always goes out of her way to provide amazing service.
For Example
- A guest found a lost dog out running around in an industrial area. The guest wasn’t sure what to do, but he ended up bringing the dog to the hotel. It was too late to contact anyone, and the dog’s tags were out of Montana, so the local animal control team couldn’t take the dog. Tori volunteered to watch the dog for the remainder of her shift and through the night. After a much needed bath and some rest, she assisted in finding the owner the next day. It was a very happy reunion and the owner was grateful for her help.
- We recently had an emergency and a room needed cleaned at 9 p.m. We had a full house so it was dire that we cleaned the room immediately. Tori jumped into action and assisted in cleaning the room without any hesitation. Tori has been a great employee and a fantastic addition to our team.
Kristie Dozier
Holiday Inn and Suites
Nominated by Carolyn Johnston
Kristie has worked here at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites for six years – almost seven years in December as our Night Auditor. This girl has grown with the company and it clearly shows. Being a night auditor, you do not see or interact with very many guests coming in and out but when she does she greets every guest with a big smile that welcomes them back. What I really adore about Kristie is she is always going above and beyond at everything she does. She always has such a positive attitude when she is working. Something that Kristie does that helps me tremendously is every month she will make adorable posters that tracks our enrollments. This is not her job, but she loves to help and be very creative with it. She has every month done all the way up until March! Kristie wants to learn, and she wants to be the best that she can be.
We recently received and amazing review online about Kristie. The guest had said that all staff were helpful, but Kristie stood out the most to them.
“I was waiting in line with the couple of other folks while Kristie was on the phone helping another customer. It was apparent that the person on the phone was having a hard time communicating their email address. I smiled, as did the others in line, while she mentioned that she’d be right with us. Kristie didn’t falter with her patience and did whatever it took to make sure the person on the line felt just as important as those of us waiting. When she finished her call she paused, smiled, and beamed her cheerfulness in loving her job.”
She showed the perfect example of how to handle a very busy lobby. The last, but not least, thing that I love about Kristie is that she does something for almost everyone’s birthday. Whether it be getting them something, having everyone sign a card or just making it known. I believe that Kristie should receive this month’s employee of the month award because she has clearly shown that she deserves it.
Individuals recognized as the Leader and Employee of the Month are nominated by their peers, managers, and others they meet daily, and are chosen from a committee that meets monthly. If you know someone in the hospitality industry who deserves recognition, email Ashley Oyloe at the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau at ashleyo@ci.williston.nd.us to receive a nomination form.