The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau believes that customer service goes a long way in a community like Williston, and every month they are committed to honoring those the individuals in the hospitality industry who go above and beyond to make sure tourists and guests keep coming back to the area.
The CVB takes nominations monthly for the Hospitality Leader and Hospitality Employee of the month, recognizing those who have shown outstanding service in their positions. For the month of August, the CVB is recognizing two remarkable employees.
Lexi Lindenberg
Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Nominated by Jeannie Hall
Lexi Lindenberg has been with the Holiday Inn Express & Suites for 2 years. She is the hotel’s Executive Housekeeper. As an Executive Housekeeper, she has the responsibility of insuring the cleanliness on the hotel’s public spaces and guest rooms. Over the past 2 years I have watched Lexi grow into an amazing manager! She is always looking for new ways to improve the housekeeping department and the guest’s experience.
Since she spends a great deal of her time inspecting the guest rooms she is looking for new ideas to keep them happy. She recently created a new design for the room amenities. She designed a fanned out towel that holds all the amenities. This added a little something extra to the guest’s room and guests love this! This isn’t all that Lexi does for the hotel, she has been known to work the desk if the front desk needs to step away for a minute. She can answer the phones and make guest keys when needed.
She is always thinking about her co-workers and how she can help them in any way. From time to time she will buy one of them lunch, just so they know she cares. Not only is she a great supervisor/co-worker, she shows care and concern for the guest.
A couple weeks ago we had a guest staying with us who was dealing with the loss of his father. Lexi found out about this and wanted to do something special for him and his family. Lexi helped put together a card and a goodie bag for the guest.
Hospitality Employee of the Month
Miranda Brodersen
Landmark Suites
Nominated by Tabitha Teeter
Miranda has occupied the position of Front Desk Clerk at Landmark Suites for over a year. Her proficiency at her occupation is consistent and her exemplary, genuine customer service is remarkable. Miranda expresses a more dedicated initiative that reaches further than doing her job well. She is an absolute gem to our guests, who she welcomes as family. Miranda has on numerous occasions offered to puppy-sit for our guests that work during the days or evenings, or if a guest is going out of town she has offered to open up her own home. She is the one who asked and we now have doggie treats for our guest’s pets at the front desk! She is a lover of all; as stated above she makes the hotel feel like home to everyone.
Miranda is professional, but personable and genuine with staff and guests alike. She has so many unbelievable qualities and characteristics; self-less, honest, helpful, hard-working, and happy! These rub off on everyone who comes across her. We and our guests consider her a treasure!
Another example of her impact at our hotel, while she was been being trained in front desk lead duties, she showed a willingness to learn, initiative to do more, and perseverance to do everything correctly as a reflection of how she has been taught.
She takes excellent notes, is organized; another fantastic quality she possesses,, and in doing so accomplishes tasks on time and to outstanding standard.
I really cannot do her justice; she makes all of our lives easier, and she truly helps the hotel be as warm, inviting, and impressionable as it is for our work and guest family. This nomination would definitely help us acknowledge her outstanding performance!
Individuals recognized as the Leader and Employee of the Month are nominated by their peers, managers, and others they meet daily.
If you know someone in the hospitality industry who deserves recognition, email Ashley Oyloe at the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau at ashleyo@ci.williston.nd.us to receive a nomination form.