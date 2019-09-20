Every month, the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau is committed to honoring those individuals in the hospitality industry who go above and beyond to keep visitors returning to our area. The CVB believes that customer service goes a long way in a community like Williston, and they want to make sure outstanding individuals get the recognition they deserve.
The CVB takes nominations monthly for the Hospitality Leader and Hospitality Employee of the month, recognizing those who have shown remarkable service in their positions. For the month of September, the CVB is recognizing one individual for the Hospitality Employee of the Month.
Goldie Collette
Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Nominated by: Jeannie Hall
Goldie Collette has been with the Holiday Inn Express as a Front Desk Agent for seven months. During the past seven months Goldie has worked in many positions at the front desk, from Night Audit to the A.M. Shift. Goldie is always willing to work extra shifts and the management team has come to rely on her to help cover shifts when we are short staffed, which seems more often than not here in Williston. Over the past months I have gotten to know Goldie, and to say she is a wonderful person would fall short by compare!
She is always in a good mood and has a smile on her face when she arrives to any shift. Recently the management team nominated her for employee of the month within our hotel. This was determined by the recognition our employees receive through Guest Reviews, and the one we received for Goldie was kind of special. In a world where everything is discussed on social media, a letter in the mail is a nice treat. The management team received a letter regarding Goldie’s ability to go above and beyond for our guests. Here is the review we received:
“I was on a road trip with three friends. When we arrived, road weary, tired and a cranky from our long drive, we were met by a lady named Goldie. We wish to commend her hard work, diligence and attitude. Goldie took the time to make us feel welcome and at home. As we were discussing the room requirements, she escorted us to view the rooms that were available to ensure our satisfaction. Goldie then took the time to show us the amenities offered at the location. She was gracious, helpful and professional. The smile never left her face. We take at least one road trip every year and have stayed in more places that I can recall. Not once have we experienced such a wonderful hotel employee such a Goldie. Please thank her for being such a marvelous hostess and representative for the Holiday Inn Express.”
This is one of the many reason why I feel Goldie is deserving of the CVB Employee of the Month Award!
Individuals recognized as the Leader and Employee of the Month are nominated by their peers, managers, and others they meet daily.If you know someone in the hospitality industry who deserves recognition, email Ashley Oyloe at the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau at ashleyo@ci.williston.nd.us to receive a nomination form.