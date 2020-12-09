The Williston City Commission has approved up to $163,400 in STAR Fund incentives for six programs and projects at its Tuesday, Dec 8 meeting.
Among the projects were House of Gainz, Bud’s Recreation and Relaxation, F & F Sprinklers & Spas, Pit 105, the Childcare Assistance Grant program and the new Affordable Housing Incentive program. The Affordable Housing Incentive program was created to spur affordable housing construction in Williston.
The program provides up to $5,000 per qualifying project. The program will be administered by the Williston Building Safety and Economic Development departments.
“We wanted this to benefit local businesses, and spread the sales tax advantage to many instead of just a few businesses,” said Mark Schneider, Williston Development Services Director. “So we molded the program, really, to buy locally. This program requires the builder/owner to purchase 25 percent of either the labor or material locally.”
Schneider pointed out that while overall building permits showed an increase over last year, single family residential building permits were down for 2020. He added that builders currently save between $1,200 and $2,000 in permit fees, but that the Housing Commission wanted to do more.
“We feel as a Housing Commission it’s just not enough,” he said. “We’d like to implement a few more incentives to really be able to see a difference in the housing starts.”
Schneider said those incentives would be bought before the Commission for consideration in the near future.
The following projects and programs received approval for STAR Fund allocations from the City Commission:
Vargas Enterprises / House of Gainz – up to $35,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase their current building.
AME Properties / Bud’s Recreation and Relaxation — up to $42,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase a building for the startup. Bud’s will sell Artic spas, Green Mountain grills and Yamaha golf carts.
E & L Properties / F & F Sprinklers & Spas – up to $30,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program to purchase the building and business. F & F Sprinklers & Spas sells and services sprinkler systems, Marquis Spas and Club Car golf carts.
Affordable Housing Incentive – up to $50,000 from the Community Build/Growth program to encourage home builders to build affordable stick-built homes in Williston. Qualifying projects will receive a maximum of $5,000 per home.
Childcare Assistance Grant Program Request – an additional $1,400 was requested to fulfill provider requests for 2020. In all, $11,400 was given to 14 new and existing licensed childcare providers in Williston during 2020.
Pit 105 – up to $5,000 from the STAR Fund Mini Match program for equipment at the new fast casual BBQ restaurant located in Busted Knuckle Brewery.