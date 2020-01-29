The Williston City Commission has approved $50,000 in grants to help enhance the community.
At the Tuesday, Jan. 28 meeting of the commission, Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko presented the commission with the recommended recipient list for the 2020 STAR Fund Community Enhancement Grant program. The commission allocates up to $50,000 each year to the program, which helps nonprofits and organizations in the area to fund activities and projects that help improve the quality of life. Wenko said 32 grant applications were submitted, requesting around $325,000 in funds. Of those, 23 projects were approved to receive funding.
Recipients of this year's grants come from all around the region and include Williston, Ray, Crosby, Columbus and Sidney. From equipment and building upgrades to playground equipment and event funding, Wenko said the grants will help to enhance the communities and improve the quality of life, which is vital to economic development.
“Quality of life development is increasingly important to our economic development efforts,” said Wenko. "It’s projects like these that make Williston a great place to live.”
The Economic Development Office shared that the Community Enhancement Grant program is made possible through the Williston STAR Fund, which provides financial support for economic and community development projects that create jobs. The funds are derived from a voter approved 1 percent city sales tax through June 30, 2030. Seventy-five percent of the collections benefit infrastructure needs and property tax relief, while 25 percent assists projects that promote a vibrant and sustainable community.
“We say ‘thank you’ to the projects that received funding this year,” Wenko said. “You are vital to our success, so it remains important to our community that you see success as well.”
The next round of Community Enhancement Grant Applications will be accepted beginning in October 2020. The deadline for applications will be announced later.