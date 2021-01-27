The Williston City Commission approved $50,000 in Community Enhancement grants at its Tuesday, January 26 meeting.
The Community Enhancement program is part of the Williston STAR Fund, and each year up to $50,000 is allocated to nonprofit groups and projects. The STAR Fund advisory board received 22 applications totaling $122,500 in requests in mid-January. The applications ranged from sports and recreational activities to personal protective equipment purchases and equipment and program upgrades. Out of those 22, 18 were chosen to receive funding.
“Funds were not limited to projects located in the City of Williston. Several communities in our trade area benefited as well. The Community Enhancement program is a great way for us to say thank you to our surrounding communities for supporting Williston,” said Shawn Wenko, Executive of Williston Economic Development.
Chairman of the STAR Fund advisory board Rob Shannon said the program continues to help improve the city’s quality of life.
“The Williston STAR Fund recently allocated $50,000 in community enhancement grants to 18 different local businesses and nonprofits,” he shared. “We feel that these recipients are invested in our community and will continue to improve our quality of life in the Williston trade area.”
The following projects received funding from the STAR Fund:
Family Crisis Shelter $4,200 for crisis shelter support
Williston Council on the Aging $5,000 for NW Dakota Public Transit upgrades
Nexus Foundation for Family Healing (PATH) $2,500 for a foster home recruitment and retention program
Fort Union Cooperating Agency $2,500 for updates to equipment
Williston Police Department $3,000 for annual events such as national night out, bike rodeo, safety talks, etc.
Upper Missouri Health District $2,000 for the safe seats program, PPE assistance
Family Bridges and Exchange Center $2,500 for support for supervised visit center
Save the Maah Daah Hey $2,000 for trail maintenance
Western North Dakota Honor Flight $4,800 for program assistance
Williston Sea Lions Swim Club $3,000 for touchpad purchase
One Million Cups $2,000 for monthly entrepreneur meetings
Wildrose Golf Association $4,000 for conversion of sand greens to artificial turf
Crosby Country Club $2,500 for course upgrades
Badlands Gymnastic Club $2,500 for meet support
McKenzie County Healthcare LTC Benefit Fund $2,500 for adaptive technology for long term patients
MonDak Gymnastics Support Group $2,500 for program assistance and expansion
Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church $1,500 for a water source upgrade
Williston Trinity Christian School $1,000 to assist with PPE purchase to continue full-time classes
In addition, the commission approved four Flex PACE buydowns for the following businesses.
Circle T Transport and Construction: The existing business is purchasing a shop in order to expand. The buydown request was for $42,000.
Baja Auto Sales: The existing business is relocating to larger location. The requested buydown is for $32,000.
Prizm Company: The dance school is purchasing a location in order to expand. The buydown request was for $41,000.
Pronghorn Well Service: The existing business is moving to a larger shop. The buydown request was for $52,000.
The commission also approved refunds to the STAR Fund for cancelled project applications and unused Flex PACE funds.