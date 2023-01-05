Williston's Chamber of Commerce is looking for local leaders.
The Chamber is accepting applications for the annual Leadership Williston (LW) program, now in its third decade. Applications are being accepted until Jan. 13. when 10 people will be selected to participate.
"This will be our 27th year," Williston Area Chamber of Commerce (WACC) President Anna Nelson said. "There's a lot that goes into it. We're excited because Williston is constantly growing and evolving."
The eight-month program is designed to "cultivate leaders" through community engagement and professional development, according to the program overview.
Nelson said LW is designed to help "the next generation of leaders within our community, or give current leaders more tools in their toolbox" to advance their careers and excel in their jobs. The range of applicants varies year to year.
"We've had people in the program who have been working for a couple of decades," Nelson said. "We've had people straight out of college.
"Typically, they're younger," Nelson continued, prefacing that people with several years of work experience find the program beneficial. "It's a good way for companies to invest in their leaders."
Companies can do this by paying for "tuition" to join the program, provided they are accepted.
"It's funded through tuition," Nelson said. "Each student, or their sponsoring business" pays expenses.
The tuition, or application fee, is $500 per participant. The fee covers all program materials including the purchase of books, meals and session venue costs when necessary.
"It's about leveraging leadership skills," Nelson said of LW's allure.
The program comprises eight components, or "schedules" that include:
- Orientation, city/county government and economic development
- Health and education
- Law enforcement, ethics and emergency services
- Media, community involvement and tourism
- History of Williston
- Agriculture
- Political involvement
- Oil & Gas (industries)
Because the N.D. legislature is in session in 2023, this year's LW is expected to include a trip to observe state lawmakers in action.
"Every other year [participants] have an opportunity to go to Bismarck," Nelson said. "We'll bring this year's class to Bismarck and invite last year's cohort, as well. We actually meet with our area legislators."
LW 2023's program director, Western Star Foundation (WSF) board of directors and Williston Chamber staff will select 10 candidates from among this year's applicants, who will be interviewed.
"They have not limited it every year," Nelson said. "This is the first year I know of that we've had a set number of 10."
Each of the 10 who comprise this year's cohort is expected to organize and implement a project.
Several past projects resulting from Leadership Williston have made big impressions on the community, according to Nelson. Among them: enhancing utility boxes to be more aesthetically pleasing and painting downtown murals.
"I know that a couple of the projects got quite a bit of traction," Nelson said, citing the "decorated" utility boxes, a LW project implemented by Caitlin Pallai several years ago.
Another popular project originating from the program is the on-going Women in Leadership Expo, which was organized by Shanna Curlin nearly a decade ago.
"Originally, it was her brainchild — her project," Nelson said of Curlin, a past LW participant.
The expo proved so popular, it is now sponsored and organized by the WACC. The Chamber has organized the Women in Leadership Expo for the past three years, Nelson said.
She cited two other projects that originated with LW that are now community mainstays. Lemonade Day, which began as an LW project nearly eight years ago, and Marketplace for Kids, proposed as a project two decades ago by Debbie Richter, now VP of Marketing for American State Bank & Trust (ASB&T).
Richter, a Leadership Williston alumni, is currently an adviser for the program.
"Alumni are very often involved with ongoing projects and cohorts," Nelson said of Richter.
"There are a few people who oversee project approval," she added, naming the program director, public-speaking and speech director, and community leaders.
The WACC president said alumni also are participating in 2023's LW as advisers. Nelson emphasized LW exists as an educational program to develop community leaders and to create a hands-on learning experience for participants.
"Leadership Williston has left its mark on this community," she said.
Nelson, who joined the WACC about half-way into the LW 2022 cohort, has an extensive retail merchandising and broadcast-journalism background. She said public speaking was one of the most impressive elements of the 2022 program.
"There is so much growth in the area of public speaking," Nelson said. "It's fun to see [participants] blossom. And it was cool for me to see projects come to fruition."
Community members of all ages are encouraged to apply for LW 2023. However, they must either be a member of the Chamber or employed by a WACC member.
"We've had people in every gamut — age, business, stage in their career," Nelson said.
She reiterated the deadline for submitting applications is Jan. 13: "It's expected to be a competitive application process that will include interviews."
In short, LW 2023 is all about getting involved.
"The only requirement for getting involved is [to] learn what makes up Williston's municipality," Nelson said. "First and foremost, it's learning about the community."
To complete an application visit www.willistonchamber.com
"Upon review of submitted applications, successful applicants will be notified by Jan. 27, 2023 and invoiced for tuition at that time unless prior arrangements exist," according to the WACC website. "Tuition is generally covered by a participant's employer."