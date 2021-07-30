The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce's second Boom Crawl of the year is coming up, taking participants on a trip back in time for the night.
The city-wide pub crawl is in its second year, becoming a two-night event for 2021. The first night was in July, bringing out the holiday spirit with a "Christmas in July" theme. On Aug. 7, 14 establishments around Williston are going retro for the So Totally 90s Boom Crawl. Much like July's event, participants are encouraged to go all out and dress up in their raddest 90s attire.
"That's what makes it the most fun, is when people dress up and really get into the vibe and the theme of it," said Rochelle Villa, membership and engagement manager for the chamber.
Participating bars and restaurants will have themed entertainment and specials, including live music and entertainment from local band Josie and the Walers and DJaden, as well as karaoke and more. Advanced tickets are $25 and include a wristband, free drinks, specials at participating locations, as well as a shuttle, sponsored by Armstrong Sanitation, Red Rock Ford and Cherry Creek Media.
The Boom Crawl is a collaboration between the chamber and Lounge 33, Villa said, as a way to get people out and into more local establishments. The night gives participants a chance to check out some of the places around Williston they might not have known about.
With the positive response from the previous Boom Crawls, Villa said she hopes to keep the event going in the future, changing up the themes with each event.
The chamber is featuring different giveaways online leading up to the event, so follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/willistonchamber to take part. For more information or to purchase tickets and see the list of participating bars and restaurants, and take a peek at their Boom Crawl specials, visit willistonchamber.com/boom-crawl.