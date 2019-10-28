Culvers of Williston was among businesses receiving some recognition from the North Dakota Department of Human Services as part of its observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Culvers, along with Valley News Live in Fargo, Social Security Administration in Bismarck and TownePlace Suites of Dickinson all received honorable mentions for ongoing partnerships with the division and its regional offices in support of employing people with disabilities.
Bismarck Larks, meanwhile, won the You Make A Difference Award for its program hiring transition-age students and other individuals with disabilities who may have little to no work experience. The program matches employee interests and skills with available positions, and encourages the employees to explore different roles while having fun to find the best fit.
Cash Wise of Minot won Employer of the Year for its program to hire train and support individuals with disabilities so they can. be successful at work. Constructive feedback and opportunities to advance skills are among features of the program.