After receiving recognition locally, an area builder has been honored statewide as 2019 Builder of the Year.
The North Dakota Association of Home Builders held their annual meeting and awards banquet in Grand Forks last month, recognizing builders throughout the state for their work. Nominees are selected from local winners across the state, who then have the chance to be recognized nationally. One of the association's highest awards, Builder of the Year, was given to Mike Dolbec, owner of Windsong Custom Homes.
Dolbec was recently recognized by the Western Area Builders Association on Nov. 16, receiving three awards at the association's annual meeting at awards banquet. Dolbec's Windsong Custom Homes was given two awards as part of the association's Fall Parade of Homes, as well as being named as local Builder of the Year.
“Mike is a huge asset for our community's home building industry!" said WABA’s Executive Officer, Amber Elizondo. "You will see Mike, his wife Julie and several employees volunteering for WABA events and multiple events throughout western North Dakota. He has a business that encourages other builders and contractors to come and build homes because that is what our community needs!”
The state association's Builder of the Year Award recognizes builders who personify high principles, good business conduct, service, creative advertising, rehabilitation work, land utilization as well as local, state and national civic activities. As a member of WABA, Dolbec has participated and sponsored many events including the association's annual Home & Garden Show, Fall and Spring Parade of Homes, the annual “Giving Back” Community Project, as well as winning numerous local awards.
Dolbec told the Williston Herald that while he is honored to have been nominated and receive the award, it's an honor that he shares with those around him who have helped make Windsong Custom Homes a success.
"It feels very good. It just means I've got a tremendous team of people around me," he said. "They're the ones that are actually part of this award. I've got just an amazing group of people that work for me. Between my project managers, my sub-contractors, my sales and office staff, everybody pitches in and they do a fantastic job. We've got some very skilled people."
Dolbec is currently on the WABA Board of Directors and was the association’s 2018 President. He and his wife Julie are also involved in local and international mission work, including charitable donations sponsoring inner city and third world country projects. Dolbec will now be joined by Builders of the Year from across the nation for the National Association of Home Builders conference in Las Vegas in January 2020.