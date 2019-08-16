The clock is ticking down, with less than 60 days before the lights go off at Sloulin Field and Williston Basin International Airport commences operations. With delays from weather and shortage of materials, how are things coming at the new site?
“We’ve got a lot of really tremendous progress happening right now.” Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald.
Dudas said that all the pieces are coming together, and work at the site is continuing at a fevered pitch as crews continue work on the airport’s major projects, the commercial terminal and the runway and taxiways. While work on the terminal has progressed fairly steadily, issues with cement shortages had caused minor delays for the paving of the runway and taxiways. The airport was able to overcome some of those issues with the weekly deliveries of 3,000 tons of cement for the project, though Dudas did say while the deliveries were critical to the completion of those projects, workers were still not working at full capacity.
“We’re continuing paving operations,” Dudas explained. “We’ve got half of the taxiway paved to its full depth and we’ve started paving the full depth on our private aviation apron and we’ve got the first 180 feet paved to the full depth of our commercial apron. So we’ve made a lot of progress on the airfield pavement.”
Dudas said that the airport has already done the internal flight checks on the facility’s instrument approach system, and that it passed “with flying colors.” He added that the airport is now working to coordinate the official FAA flight check for all of the airport’s new approaches, which he said is a critical milestone for the airport to begin operations. A date for those tests has not yet been set, Dudas said, but the hope is that they can be completed within the next 30 days.
Overall, Dudas said, the work that is happening at the site is very impressive. Crews began this week on paving the taxi lanes, which provide access to the private hanger areas of the airport.
To date, five private operators have signed lease agreements to build private hangers at the site.
Along with that progress, Dudas added that the private aviation Fixed-Base Operator provider, Overland Aviation, is well along their way for construction of their 30,000 square foot hangar.
The Customs and Border Protection facility will also be housed at the Overland site, which Dudas said will be approximately 50,000 square feet once completed. The primary focus at this point, according to Dudas, is completion of the commercial terminal.
“The commercial terminal is really just full speed ahead,” he said. “They have about 150 people in that facility alone, every day, putting in the fit and finishes. The pedal to the floor to make sure that we hit our critical milestones to commence operations on Oct. 10.”
With less than two months to go until the first flight lands, Dudas said the excitement is building for he and other airport crew as the opening day deadline approaches.
“We’re very excited here at the airport operations office,” Dudas said. “I think I can speak for most of the other people that work day in and day out at Sloulin Field, they’re very excited to have the space they need to have a more efficient and customer friendly operation. The excitement is really ramping up right now with our staff here.”