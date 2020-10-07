Almost exactly a year after it opened, the Williston Basin International Airport has announced a new way to experience the “People’s Airport” with the launch of the XWA PASS Program.
The program begins Friday, Oct. 9, and allows non-travelers to greet friends and family arriving on domestic flights, to accompany traveling family members and friends to their gates; to shop and dine at the restaurant and store post-security; to watch arriving and departing aircraft; and participate in airport-sponsored events.
Participation in the XWA PASS program is free and interested individuals can apply online at http://bit.ly/XWAPASS.
To be considered, all applicants and any minors (under 18) must complete the XWA PASS Program application and be vetted by the Transportation Security Administration.
“The XWA Pass program follows the City of Williston’s effort to continually improve quality of life for our region,” emphasized XWA Airport Director, Anthony Dudas. “Whether you’re meeting friends or family, have children playing in the play area, or want to watch aircraft while enjoying a meal, this pass provides a unique experience not typically possible in the post 9/11 era.”
Completed applications can be sent to airportadmin@ci.williston.nd.us or dropped off at the Airport Administration office located at 14127 Jensen Lane during normal business hours (M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). If dropping off in person, individuals will need to show a current government issued photo ID.
Applicants are encouraged to apply for the program at least 72 hours in advance of a planned visit. Day-of visits are possible; however, pass issuance cannot be guaranteed or may be delayed.
Once vetted by TSA, applicants will be notified via email by XWA regarding program eligibility and to set up an appointment for XWA PASS pickup. Individuals will need to show a current government issued photo ID to obtain the official XWA PASS.
Once issued, an XWA PASS is valid for access through the TSA Security Screening Checkpoint one time and expires in 24 hours. Applicants can reapply for future visits.
“We hope this program will encourage our community to explore XWA amenities, even if they’re not traveling that day,” added Dudas.
For full details on the XWA PASS Program including Rules and Regulations, please visit https://flywilliston.net/xwa_pass.php.