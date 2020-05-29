Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals donate to the Salvation Army

The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals group raised $500 as part of their 2020 outreach program.
Williston Salvation Army’s Food Pantry was chosen as the recipient of the donation.
The donation was handed over to Lieutenant Joseph Irvine, Corps Officer at the Williston Salvation Army by the Young Professionals committee on Friday, May 29. The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce continues to support Williston’s unified business community during these uncertain times.
For additional information on how to get involved, follow Williston Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook @willistonchamber or contact the WACC at wchamber@willistonchamber.com.
The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church.
Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. The organization has been serving the Williston area since 1908.