The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Awards Ceremony virtually on Friday, Feb. 12 at noon at willistonchamber.com
The awards recognize those who have made significant contributions to the community through engagement, advocacy and leadership. The chamber has been presenting the awards for over 25 years, honoring those who who’ve made significant strides in leadership, agriculture, and community engagement.
"We are excited to honor individuals and organizations who have made meaningful contributions to make Williston a better place to live, work, and do business," said Chamber President Rachel Richter Lordemann "We hope to see a great virtual turnout to help us celebrate these deserving award winners."
The Chamber will present the following Annual Awards:
Williston Leadership Award
This individual or organization has taken a leadership role within their organization, neighborhood or community, and encouraged the growth and development of others. The recipient will have demonstrated willingness to grow and learn, while helping influence others to make a positive impact in our community.
Community Engagement Award
Recipient best represents the values of community engagement through participation in events and committees in both chamber and non-chamber activities. It is presented to an individual or organization in the Williston area for outstanding volunteer service and positive influence throughout the year.
Generation Next Award
The recipient of this award represents the future of the Williston business community. Recipient will be a young professional who has emerged as a business leader; demonstrating excellence, creativity and initiative in his or her career and community. The recipient of this award should be between the ages of 21-35.
E. Ward Koeser Advocacy Award
The recipient of this award will have demonstrated leadership traits and qualities in the policy and government arenas at the local, state or federal levels. This individual or organization supports the core values of the chamber and is involved in the advocacy efforts to support a growing Williston business community.
Champion of Agriculture Award
This award recognizes an individual or business who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the agricultural community. Recipient will have made significant contributions to the agriculture industry in the MonDak Region through stewardship of land and livestock, advocacy, application of technology, or development of new products, methods, or ideas.
Chamber Connector Award
Recipient best represents the values of networking and connecting chamber membership with the community. This individual or organization stands out as an ambassador for the chamber and the Williston Area, participates in chamber events, and adopts the chamber’s principles throughout community.
Distinguished Western Star Award
The Western Star award is presented to an individual in the Williston area for promoting Williston as a great place in which to live and work through personal and professional efforts over a period of time. This individual shall exemplify a positive attitude toward our city and be recognized for his/her constant efforts to promote our people and resources. It is the highest award presented by the chamber.
The auction that is traditionally held at the Chamber's Annual Award Banquet will also be online from February 11 to 14. Links to the Virtual Awards Ceremony Video as well as the online auction can be found at www.willistonchamber.com.
For more information on the Annual Awards and Auction, contact The Chamber at 701-577-6000 or via email at wchamber@willistonchamber.com.