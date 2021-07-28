The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce works year-round to promote small businesses. Now, the chamber is implementing a new program to further encourage shopping local.
It's called the Retail Passport Program, and it's a part of the chamber's ongoing Shop Local campaign, which encourages the community to support local businesses in Williston. The passport is a small booklet that shoppers can take to various local businesses, collecting stamps at the participating retailers. Once the book is full, it can be turned in to the chamber to be entered into a prize drawing. Each stamp collected is an entry for the giveaway.
Rochelle Villa, Chamber Membership and Engagement Manager, said while the Chamber's Shop Local campaign runs year-round, the Passport Program is just another way to encourage people to visit their hometown retailers.
"We're always looking for new ideas to encourage people to support local retailers, support locally owned businesses and just small business in general in our community," Villa told the Williston Herald. "We have such a vibrant retail community here in Williston, so we thought this would be a really great way to get people out and thinking about what is offered in our community."
Going along with the Chamber's Shop Local campaign, Villa added that the chamber would be revamping their popular Chamber Bucks program, offering digital Chamber Bucks rather than the standard paper version. Villa said the digital Bucks would work much like a reloadable gift card and could be used at any of the participating retailers in Williston. Villa added that more information on the new Chamber Bucks program will be coming in the near future.
Passports are available for pick up at the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce office and at any of the 15 participating business locations. Purchase is required at participating location to receive a stamp. For a list of participating businesses, visit www.willistonchamber.com/shop-local.