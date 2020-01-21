The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce recognized some of Williston's best and brightest at Friday's Chamber Awards banquet.
Leaders from throughout the community were on hand on Friday, Jan. 17 for the annual event, held at McCody Concrete. The chamber recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the community through engagement, advocacy and leadership. In the past, the chamber has given away six awards, but this year two new categories were added to their awards, the Generation Next award and the Champion of Agriculture award.
The 2019 Chamber Awards winners are as follows, as provided by the Chamber of Commerce.
2019 Chamber Connector Award- John Lisle, S & B Drilling
The recipient of the Chamber Connector Award best represents the values of networking and connecting Chamber Membership with the community. This individual stands out as an ambassador for the Chamber and the Williston Area, participates in Chamber events and adopts the Chamber’s principles throughout the community.
Lisle was described as "a true asset and champion of the Chamber," and embodies the values of connection and leadership, believing that Williston's business community is stronger when united. Aside from his work with the chamber, Lisle is involved in many community organizations including Veteran’s Outdoor Adventures, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, serves as a Boy Scout Troop leader and is a donor to organizations such as Community Builders, Bras for a Cause, and the Freedom Monument.
2019 Community Engagement Award- Falon Justice, Bride To Be & More
The recipient of the Community Engagement Award best represents the values of community engagement through participation in events and committees in both Chamber and non-Chamber activities. It is presented to an individual in the Williston Area for outstanding volunteer service and positive influence throughout the year.
Justice is described as "wholeheartedly committed to this community," from volunteering her time with various organization and groups, to sitting on various boards in the community. Justice has been on the board of directors for Out of the Darkness and Upper Missouri Valley Fair, and was a founding member of Williston Friendly Faces, and sits on the board for Williston Community Builders after the groups merged. She is also a girl scout troop leader and involved in Entertainment Inc! and the Miss North Dakota Organization. In 2018, Justice and her mother purchased Bride to Be & More, a life-long dream of hers.
2019 E. Ward Koeser Advocacy Award- Cal Klewin, executive director for the Theodore Roosevelt Expressway
The recipient of this award will have demonstrated leadership traits and qualities in the policy and government arenas at the local, state or federal levels. This individual or organization supports the core values of the Chamber and is involved in advocacy efforts to support a growing Williston Business Community.
As the executive director for the Theodore Roosevelt Expressway, Klewin has been an advocate for the four-laning of US Highway 85 through Williston for the last decade. Klewin works with the local, state, and federal government for funding of expansions and improvements to Highway 85, and keeps the local communities informed and encourages supporting Highway 85 improvement efforts.
2019 Patriot Award-Williston Community Builders & Williston Basin API Chapter
The Patriot Award is given to an individual, business or organization that has gone above and beyond to promote the military and related projects, and the highest honor bestowed by the chamber is the Distinguished Western Star award, which is given to an individual who has promoted the city of Williston and its community as a great place to live, and has worked both personally and professionally to make the community a better place and encourage others to do the same.
Williston Community Builders and Basin API were both instrumental in the efforts to complete the Freedom Monument, a project the chamber's Military Affairs Committee had been envisioning for many years. Through multiple fundraising efforts, such as the Community Builders' Festival of Trees, over $100,000 was given by the groups in order to begin and complete the Freedom Monument, as well as promoting and supporting veterans programs and organizations in the community.
2019 Champion of Agriculture Award- Tom Wheeler
This award recognizes an individual or business who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the agricultural community. The recipient will have made significant contributions to the agriculture industry in the MonDak Region through stewardship of land and livestock, advocacy, application of technology, or development of new products, methods, or ideas.
Wheeler is a fourth generation farmer on his family's homestead, started in 1902 a few miles Northwest of Ray. Wheeler, his wife Lynnette and their son Blake raise small grains, lentils, soybeans, safflower, and beef cattle. Wheeler has been active in landowner and oil industry issues for more than nine years, and has served on the North Dakota Township Officers Association for about four years. Wheeler has served on the joint NDSU Williston Research Extension Center/Montana State University Eastern Agricultural Research Center advisory board since 2009 and was elected Chairman in November 2018. Wheeler's efforts were critical to obtaining authorization from the North Dakota legislature for $750,000 towards funding a new seed cleaning facility and permission to raise funds for a greenhouse at the NDSU Williston Research Extension Center.
2019 Williston Leadership Award- Dr. Tanner Parizek, Dakota Back and Neck Chiropractic
This Individual or Organization has taken a leadership role within their organization, neighborhood, or community and encourages the growth and development of others. The recipient will have demonstrated willingness to grow and learn, while helping influence others to make a positive impact in our community.
Parizek is the owner of Dakota Back and Neck Chiropractic and is the President of the Williston Downtowners Association and the Northwest District Director of the North Dakota Chiropractic Association. Parizek volunteers his time at Chamber and Downtowners events such as the Trail of Treats, Art and Wine Walk, Main Street Market and Summer Nights on Main, Business After Hours, and the Holiday Lights Parade.
2019 Generation Next Award- Jake Germundson
The recipient of this award represents the future of the Williston Business Community. The recipient will be a young professional who has emerged as a business leader; demonstrating excellence, creativity, and initiative in his or her career and community.
Germundson works to make an impact through his work and community involvement. As a commercial lender with First International Bank & Trust, he works with new and existing small businesses to get their businesses off the ground, or for improvements and expansions. He is a founding member of the Annual Chokecherry Festival, is active with the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce as Chair of the Young Professionals Committee, Chair of the Leadership & Education Committee and as a Chamber Ambassador.
2019 Distinguished Western Star Award- Chuck Wilder, Books on Broadway
The Western Star Award is presented to an individual in the Williston Area for promoting Williston as a great place in which to live and work through personal and professional efforts over a period of time. This individual shall exemplify a positive attitude toward our city and be recognized for his or her constant efforts to promote our people and resources. It is the highest award presented by the Chamber.
Wilder wears many hats in the community, small business owner, attorney, municipal judge, arts advocate, mentor and community supporter. Wilder said he views Williston as “The City of Opportunity," and supports other businesses, projects, events and is even a financial supporter of activities around the community. A Williston native, Wilder has advocated for Williston in many ways, serving on many boards and committees including Williston Community Library Foundation, Vector Control, Ft. Union Association, James Memorial Preservation Society, Williams County Cemetery Board , Williston Concert Association and the Williston Downtowners Association. Wilder serves as the historian for the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Williston Program, telling the story of Williston and surrounding area to people both new to the area and born and raised Williston natives.