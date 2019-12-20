Williston Economic Development released a look at the area’s economy for November. Here are some of the highlights.
$2,632,571: Total sales tax distribution to Williams County in November. In Williston, the total was $1,974,362.
$27,045,955: Total sales tax distribution to Williams County for the first 11 months of 2019. Williston’s total is $21,025,933.
$312,576: Average sale price of homes in Williston in November, based on the sale of 43 houses. That’s up from $238,114 in November 2018, when 54 homes were sold.
407: The number of single-family homes sold during the first 11 months of 2019. For the same period in 2018, the number was 385.
31: The number of building permits issued in Williston in November, compared to 26 in 2018.
$1,551,469: The value of November’s building permits. In 2018, the permits were worth $880,451.
47.8%: Hotel occupancy rate for November. That’s down slightly from 51% for the same time last year.
$116,719: The amount of restaurant and lodging tax collected in November 2019. That’s down from last November, when the number was $144,570.
68: Number of babies born at CHI St. Alexius Williston, one more than the same time last year.
6,945: Number of air passengers in November. That’s almost 600 more than last November, where there were 6,340 enplanements.