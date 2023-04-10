End Rope 4

"End of the Rope" premiers at the Williston Grand Theatre on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Grand Theatre in Williston has added a second premiere screening of "The End of the Rope," a film based on the true story of a lynch mob that hanged a man accused of murdering a North Dakota family in 1931.

"We also added a special VIP event in collaboration with Sagas restaurant," said Daniel Bielinski, the film's producer and founder of Canticle Productions. "Attendees can get dinner and a movie with a movie poster and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film."

"End of the Rope" was filmed in and around Watford City by Canticle Productions of N.D.
"End of the Rope" offers a historical account of a lynch mob that hanged a man accused of murdering a Schafer, N.D., family in 1931.
"End of the Rope" is about Charles Bannon, accused of murdering the entire Haven family including a 6-week-old baby.


