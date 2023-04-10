The Grand Theatre in Williston has added a second premiere screening of "The End of the Rope," a film based on the true story of a lynch mob that hanged a man accused of murdering a North Dakota family in 1931.
"We also added a special VIP event in collaboration with Sagas restaurant," said Daniel Bielinski, the film's producer and founder of Canticle Productions. "Attendees can get dinner and a movie with a movie poster and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film."
"End of the Rope" is about Charles Bannon, accused of murdering the entire Haven family including a 6-week-old baby.
"It's been going very well so far," Bielinski said of the film premieres. "We sold out in Watford City, and Williston as well. So we added a second showing."
Bielinski, who co-wrote the film with Director Charlie Griak, credited the residents of Watford City for their support and hospitality during filming.
The second showing in Williston is actually running concurrently with the originally scheduled premiere.
Bielinski said the T&J Agnes Grand Theatre in Williston will also continue showing the movie during the month of April.
"We've added screens to the screening night," Bielinski said of the Williston premiere. "We'll be running the movie on multiple screens. We took the largest theater [screen], but it just wasn't big enough."
The producer said he believes "End of the Rope" is selling out in N.D. theaters because many people in the state identify with the film. Numerous McKenzie and Williams county residents have relatives who are still familiar with the state's last lynching.
"I think there are a lot of folks from the Williston area who have ties to the event," Bielinski said. "It was a northwest North Dakota story. Watford folks have direct ties, too, but I've also found a lot of folks in Williston, and even Minot, with family who have ties to the historical event depicted in the movie."
Bielinski said the lynching was "hushed up" for a long time, which contributes to the allure of the movie.
The producer said tight-knit communities tend to rally together to protect citizens; the slayings of the entire Haven family were no exception in 1931.
"There is a sense that when a horrific event takes place in a community, we have to protect" the community, Bielinski said.
"End of the Rope," he said, "raises some really interesting moral questions."
Bielinski, who is also an actor, said he was on the set every day during the filming of the movie in Watford City.
"People have said a lot of positive things about the movie," he conveyed. "It's been very well-received. We've added other screenings in other places due to demand."
Bielinski added, "We've been selling out screenings."
Sagas VIP event
In addition to expanding seating capacity for the screening in Williston on Friday, the VIP event taking place at Sagas restaurant before the premiere includes dinner and drinks, and movie tie-ins.
"They'd been talking about hosting a package before the show," Bielinski said of Sagas in downtown Williston, a couple of blocks from the Grand Theatre. "The VIP package includes dinner and drinks before the show."
Sagas VIP guests will receive a movie poster and script-to-screen book.
"After the showing, they can come back to the restaurant and talk to some cast and crew, plus half off any drink with their ticket stub," said Bielinski, who will be at Sagas to discuss the film, along with assistant producer Kayli Stanger.
Bielinski recommends moviegoers who are interested in participating in the Sagas VIP event arrive at the restaurant at 4:30 or 5 p.m.
"That gives them enough time to get to the theater," he said.
The Friday Williston premiere of "End of the Rope" starts at 7 p.m.