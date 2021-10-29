The Williams County Parks Department and Park Board are taking the next step in the Master Plan process by hosting Open Houses in November to gather additional public input.
Two Open Houses will be offered: November 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tioga Community Center and November 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Williston Community Library.
Public input was previously collected through a survey, stakeholder meetings, and events conducted over the summer months. Information gathered was formulated into a series of preliminary concepts for future park developments by WSB, the contract company selected to develop the Master Plan.
During the September 21 Park Board meeting, the concepts were presented by Candace Amberg, a Senior Landscape Architect with WSB. Board members provided their assessment and input on the plans.
“It’s exciting because the concepts really highlighted all of the options for how to help our parks grow and really meet the needs of our community” said Jeremy Ludlum, Williams County Parks Director.
Updated concepts based on input provided by the Board will be available for public review during the Open Houses. Staff and Board Members will be present to answer questions and gather feedback about the proposed concepts. An electronic version of the concepts will be posted on the Williams County Parks website on or about Tuesday, November 10 to allow for virtual comment by those unable to attend the Open Houses in person.
The Williams County Park System Master Plan will provide the necessary framework for Williams County to implement strategic improvements that will be of greatest benefit to the community and will identify future funding necessary to improve the system in terms of infrastructure, staffing, operations and maintenance. The final Master Plan is expected to be released later this year.
The Williams County Park Board oversees the campsites and amenities located at Blacktail Dam, Epping/Springbrook Dam, Kota Ray Dam, Little Egypt, Lookout Park, and McGregor Dam.