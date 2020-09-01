One of the persistent problems Williston has faced while growing out community services to serve the needs of a suddenly outsized labor force is adequate space in child care facilities.
Williams County has agreed to contribute up to $500,000 toward helping to solve that issue, along with Williston, which would contribute the other half, and Williston State College, which would provide both a building and a program for a new day care on the college campus.
Williams County Commissioner David Montgomery said there were several meetings to discuss the idea prior to COVID-19, but that the pandemic put things on hold until just recently.
“There is still a significant shortage of day care facilities available in Williston,” Montgomery said, “and that affects a lot of businesses that operate not only in Williston but Williams County as a whole.”
The lack of child care keeps spouses at home who might otherwise be interested in seeking employment and helping to fill some of the many unfilled positions in North Dakota — openings that have persisted in many cases in spite of COVID-19.
Labor statistics from Williston’s Job Service Office have indicated a particular blank spot lies with part-time positions — the sort that might typically appeal to someone with children who wants to work some of the time, but not full-time.
Montgomery said Williams County, in entering into this partnership with Williston and WSC, would need to keep an eye on other communities from Tioga to Trenton, and if there is a similar opportunity, help them as well.
Cost estimates suggest it will cost around $1 million to make the WSC building serviceable for a day care, Williams County Commissioner Cory Hanson said. Funding could come from the county’s Capital Improvement Fund.
Montgomery noted that having a day care on campus could offer opportunities in the future to incorporate various educational programs, broadening the practical, hands-on applications available to its students.
Montgomery said the Finance Committee also discussed, at the same time it was looking at the day care project, putting $500,000 toward projects for the Parks Department.
Montgomery said that new parks director Jeremy Ludlum has made tremendous progress in that area already, and that numbers sho participation and income are significantly higher than last year.
Montgomery’s motion was to put $500,000 toward the day care projects and $500,000 towards the parks department. The motion passed unanimously.