When the music man comes to town

Music is what brings the world to life and Williston is no exception to this. The sounds of the seasons are all around us, however music stores and repair centers are few and far between.
Russell Edington had a solution to this and has constructed a rolling musical instrument equipment and repair shop called The Finger Board. Complete with a fun funky paint job, this orchestra pit on wheels services stringed and percussion instruments, tube amps and has been known to do a custom build here and there. Recently, he didn’t even let a deer caving in his bumper and sending his inventory cascading through the air stop him from opening his doors in the parking lot of Three Amigos and welcoming in musicians for the chance to stock up. While sorting through the guitar strings, tuners and drum sticks, Russell still managed to pique the interest of a future musician in a new ukulele.
Out of this business comes a noble little side project called Guitars for Good. This nonprofit takes used instruments and donations from supporters to repair the instruments to give them to Human Services and to children from families who may not be able to afford them. The charity works for itself quite often as kids are usually interested in helping to repair their future instruments. Anyone interested in donating to the cause can find their GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/48eed356
Classes on instrument care and construction will be offered in the dining room at Three Amigos through Guitars for Good this winter starting in December but until then, Russell will be in the parking lot with his music store waiting to help musicians find exactly what they need.