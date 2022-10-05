Western Region Economic Development (WRED) is seeking candidates interested in serving on the board of directors.
There are 5 seats that will become available in the month of November.
Economic Development
Western Region Economic Development (WRED) is seeking candidates interested in serving on the board of directors.
There are 5 seats that will become available in the month of November.
Candidates from the building, real estate, and manufacturing industries and businesses at large are being sought for these vacancies.
WRED is a non-profit organization funded through valued memberships, grants, sponsorships, and STAR Fund dollars. The board of directors is comprised of economic development representatives from Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams Counties as well as business leaders from western North Dakota.
Western Region Economic Development exists to facilitate and promote a vibrant, diversified, and sustainable economy through collaboration and outreach. WRED has a vision to be the leading advocate for sustainable growth and development for the region.
WRED has set the following objectives to attain its vision and mission:
• Identify primary sector development opportunities that will help diversify the economy.
• Increase influence on state policies.
• Advocate for a regional business friendly environment.
• Focus public relation efforts on the region.
• Focus on future recruitment and development.
The WRED board holds monthly lunch meetings to work on the objectives that have been established under the vision and mission of the corporation. Board members assist in WRED’s connecting communities’ barbecues, attend networking events hosted by WRED each year as well as assist in our booth at different events. Attendance at other regional events throughout Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams Counties is also highly encouraged.
If you are interested in being selected to be a board member, please submit a single page document outlining why you are interested along with any other board experience you may have. The deadline to apply is Monday, October 31st.
Please submit your request to Ann Kvande at annk@ci.williston.nd.us or hand-deliver it to:
Williston Economic Development, 113 4th St E, Williston, ND
We encourage you to visit our website at www.wrednd.com for more information.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.