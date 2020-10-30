The western part of the state is going to be the testing ground for a statewide system to extend the range of unmanned aircraft.
North Dakota is introducing Vantis, the nation’s first statewide UAS beyond-visual-line-of-sight network. In 2019, the state invested $28 million for the creation of a then-unnamed statewide UAS BVLOS network in an effort to make the state friendly to UAS business and innovation. Vantis will start between Williston and Watford City, and that trials are planned to begin in June 2021.
Vantis is going to start offering complete solutions for commercial and public UAS operators, as well as providing the infrastructure and resources to make large-scale UAS operations successful. As it grows, the network will encompass airspace covering the entire state, linking urban areas with agricultural and energy-focused regions.
Shawn Wenko, executive director of Economic Development in Williston, spoke about the network during the Chamber of Commerce's Coffee and Conversations on Tuesday, Oct 27.
"This will allow UAV or drone pilots to be able to sit in their office or wherever and fly these drones without having to have any visual on them, other than what they're seeing with their radar and on their computer." he explained. "That is huge for us in western North Dakota, because it's big for pipeline monitoring, easement monitoring; it's going to help the industry significantly and help reduce some of the costs."
Vantis will be overseen by the Northern Plains UAS Test Site, which has served as the state's UAS research and testing facilitator since 2013. The network is expected to facilitate better services to North Dakota residents and help spur economic development. Vantis said immediate applications are envisioned for various sectors including oil and gas, electric utilities, rail and roads, agriculture, retail deliveries and more.
"You'll also see a focus on getting into emergency services, so that will be working with the Emergency Management Department for the county, working with our city police and fire departments, as well as the sheriff's office and even in to the highway patrol." Wenko said. "Working with the state of North Dakota we are fortunate that with the $28 million that was going to be put into infrastructure, they chose western North Dakota to be the first segment for that trial basis."
Wenko said his office has been meeting with Northern Plains UAS and working with L3Harris Technologies, one of the companies that will be implementing the infrastructure.
“Vantis marks a new phase in technology and development,” says Nicholas Flom, executive director of Northern Plains UAS. “No other state has devoted the resources North Dakota has to create this infrastructure, basically an interstate road system for UAS, to open up unlimited applications. Every aspect of it is truly first of its kind. People will want to take advantage of the unprecedented opportunities it allows."