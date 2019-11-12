The Western Area Builders Association is honoring those that are making the community a better place at their annual meeting and awards dinner.
The organization is hosting the event at McCody Concrete on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and is a chance for the community to learn more about what the Association does in the community, as well as recognize those in the industry that have done and continue to do great things in the region.
The Association represents five counties in western North Dakota; Williams, Divide, Mountrail, Burke and McKenzie, and nominees represent those counties. Each year, the organization honors the Builder of the Year, Associate of the Year and Builders Engaging Associate Member of the Year.
This year’s nominees are:
2019 Builder of the Year
•Bob Horab, McCody Concrete
• Marc Mellmer, JE Dunn
• Mike Dolbec, Windsong Custom Homes
2019 Associate of the Year
•Cassandra Kalal, North Da kota Guaranty & Title
• Craig Helberg, Craig’s Small Engine & Repair
• Ken Callahan, Montana Dakota Utilities
2019 Builders Engaging Associate Member of the Year
• Bob Horab, McCody Concrete
• Matt Lierz, FCI Constructors, Inc.
• Mike Dolbec, Windsong Custom Homes
Those winners will then be nominated for the statewide awards, with any winners moving on for a chance to be recognized nationally. In addition, Association member and co-founder Ken Callahan will be honored with the Decade Achievement Award for his 10 years of service to the organization.
As part of the organization’s annual meeting, the Association will install their 2020 Board and present the awards for the Fall Parade of Homes and the Spike Awards.
The evening will feature dinner, drinks and a DJ, as well as casino games. The only cost for the night is to play, with a $20 minimum buy-in, which gets you $100 in chips. Over a dozen prizes will be available for the lucky winners. To find out more about the event or to RSVP, call 701-572-5744 or email EO@willistonbuilders.com