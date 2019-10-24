The Western Area Builders Association is hosting their Fall Parade of Homes this weekend for anyone in the market for a home or simply looking to meet some of the builders in the area.
The Parade of Homes takes place Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are 14 homes on the tour this year, and the public is invited to visit them all at their leisure between the two days. The homes range in price anywhere from $240,000 up to $1.25 million, so participants will have the opportunity to see a wide variety of what’s available on the market.
Participants can visit the homes in any order they wish, seeing as many or as few as they choose, but there are incentives for visiting all 14. Using the Parade of Homes guide, which can be found online or picked up at any of the homes, visitors will get a stamp for each home on the tour they visit. Each visit gives them a chance at winning a $250 gift card from Menards. The entries must be turned in to any of the homes listed or to the Western Area Builders Association office by Monday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. in order to qualify for the drawing.
Builders Association Executive Officer Amber Elizondo said the event is a great way to show off some of Williston’s homes for those in the market, but is also a way to help promote the economic growth in Williston, which she said starts with housing.
“People want retail shops, they want more commercial business, and it starts with housing,” she told the Williston Herald. “(Businesses) look at the housing market, and they want to see that things aren’t necessarily temporary. We want people to stay, and if they’re purchasing a home then they’re going to stay. We show the housing, then more big retail will start coming.”
The Fall Parade of Homes is free to the public, and all are invited to attend.
For more information about the event, can WABA at 701-572-5744 or visit www.westernndbuilders.org/Events/WABAs-2019-Fall-Parade-of-Homes for a list of homes featured or to get your guide for the event.