The Western Area Builders Association has hired Crystal Monson as its new Executive Officer.
"We are excited to have Crystal Monson as our new Executive Officer," Ken Callahan, WABA president for 2021, said. "Her hard-working mindset will be an asset to our organization and the members we serve!"
Monson was born in Williston, spent time in her childhood living in Billings, Montana and moved back to Williston before sixth grade. She graduated from Williston High School in 2001 before going on to WSC for a couple years. While attending school Crystal worked a couple jobs on the side.
In 2006, she started a cleaning business “Crystal Clean” and worked a full-time job besides until April 2014 when her youngest daughter, Adalayde, was born. Since then, she has been a self-employed cleaner and states, “I love to clean!” Crystal loves to shop, make art, paint, learn about everything, connect with people, be out in the sun and spend time with her 3 kids (21, 19 and 6).