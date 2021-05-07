The Williston Office of Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center hosted their annual awards on Friday, May 7, honoring the achievements of some of the hard-working individuals and businesses in the area.
Emcee Scott Haugen hosted the night’s festivities, held at the Eleven Restaurant and Lounge. The room was packed full of Williston's leaders, from the Mayor and city commissioners, to state representatives and Miss North Dakota herself.
The awards banquet comes on the heels of the Williston Economic Development Summit, which brought industry leaders from all sectors of economic development to Williston.
The night was split into two portions, recognizing the SBDC’s Woman-owned Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Existing Business of the Year and Lender of the Year, followed by Economic Development’s Ambassador Award, Regional Project Award, Community Partnership Award and Economic Development Icon.
The awards are voted on by members of the Williston STAR Fund Board of Directors, Williston City Commission and the Western Region Economic Development Board of Directors.
The following are the winners for the 2021 Small Business Development Center awards. This year is unique because SBDC named two individuals as Lender of the Year.
SBDC Woman Owned Business of the Year: 26th Street Liquor, Sheila Goehring
• This award is presented to any women-owned startup that has demonstrated exemplary business success within the community. Goehring purchased 26th Street Liquor in 2008, adding a second location in Minot in 2018. With plans to expand her Williston store, Sheila continues to grow her business in western North Dakota.
SBDC New Business of the Year: Safari Trampoline Park
• This award is presented to an individual or individuals who have demonstrated superior success with a new business startup purchase or remodel. Safari Trampoline Park opened in 2019 and has become an entertainment destination year-round. Featuring trampolines, foam pits, climbing walls, bumper cars, an arcade with Virtual Reality games and prizes, full-size kitchen and much more, Safari Trampoline Park provides one of a kind experience in the Williston area.
SBDC Existing Business of the Year: Western Veterinary Clinic
• This award is given to a business that has demonstrated staying power within the community. Not only have they demonstrated success, but they have given back to the community in a positive way. Western Veterinary Clinic has been locally-owned since 1973. Western Vet provides a wide variety of medical, surgical and emergency services, and continues to add new Veterinarians to the team, ensuring that they are able to care for any pet no matter the type or size.
SBDC Lenders of the Year: Kirby Kain of First State Bank and Trust and Tracy Whitney of the Lewis and Clark Certified Development Company
• The Lender of the year is given to a financial representative that has demonstrated a willingness to support new and existing business development and growth within the region.
Kirby Kane started as a Credit Analyst at First State Bank & Trust in 2016 before being promoted to a Commercial Loan Officer. By helping his customers obtain different types of commercial financing, Kirby has been able to help businesses and entrepreneurs develop western North Dakota to become stronger than ever.
Tracy Whitney started working with the Lewis & Clark Development Group in 2007, which is a collaboration of three separate non-profit organizations that provides programs and loans to support and advance economic and community development across North Dakota. Whitney believes he has put together more than 150 loan packages totaling more than $500 million over his entire 30 year commercial lending career.
The SBDC ended their portion of the ceremony with a surprise final award, the Champion of the SBDC award. Keith Olson, Regional Director of SBDC, brought retiring WSC President Dr. John Miller onstage, recognizing him for his support of the SBDC in strengthening the office’s partnerships with its stakeholders, especially in Williston and with Mckenzie county.
"I wanted to give you this award for the years at WSC you've been a great supporter of the program, and for me personally helped keep me focused and had my back when I needed it." Olson said. "There is no question in your time at WSC that you've become a true champion of this program."
"I'm humbled," Miller said, accepting the award. "I really feel like of all the places I've been, people I've worked with; Williston is the most giving community that I've ever been around, and I hope we never lose that."
Williston Economic Development Awards
The following individuals are 2021’s WED winners:
WED Ambassador of the Year: Terry Olson
• This award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities towards the advancement of the region. Olson came to Williston State College in 1982 and serves as Athletic Director and Men’s Basketball coach for 26 years. He became the Executive Director of the Williston State College Foundation in 2007, where he led fundraising efforts for the students and the college. Olson recently retired from WSC, leaving a lasting legacy behind.
"No matter where I go, my heart will always be in Williston." Olson said.
WED Community Partnership of the Year: Upper Missouri District Health Unit
• This award is presented to individuals or organizations who demonstrate leadership qualities that enhance the community and region. UMDHU was founded in 1947, and continues to provide public health information and services across four counties. Throughout the pandemic, the Health Unit’s 22-person team worked diligently to provide information, services and vaccinations to the area.
WED Regional Business of the Year: Vantis
• This award is presented to a business or entity that has shown exceptional leadership within the region and its field. Vantis partnered with the State of North Dakota in 2019 to create a “highway in the sky” for Unmanned Aircraft Systems. This advanced network for public and commercial UAS operations, the first of its kind in the country, has already begun to bring new companies, business, jobs, and opportunities to Western North Dakota.
WED Icon of the Year: Electric and Magneto
• This award recognizes individuals and businesses that have been a staple in the community for many years. Family-owned, Electric & Magneto has been a source for generators, alternators, small engines, electric motors, industrial equipment and much more since opening in 1946.