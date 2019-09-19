WCCU raises money for Children's Miracle Network

On Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 11 and 12, Western Cooperative Credit Union celebrated Miracle Jeans Day where the staff wore our favorite jeans to help raise funds for children who need special medical help at the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. All donations will benefit Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo, ND, our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, which treats children in need of medical care, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.
The chance to wear jeans was great, but the chance to be a part of the lifesaving work of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals was even better!