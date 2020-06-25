WCCU donates to Williston State College Foundation

On June 16 Western Cooperative Credit Union President/CEO Melanie Stillwell presented a $10,000 check on behalf of the Western Cooperative Credit Union Board of Directors to Terry Olson and Hunter Berg of the Williston State College Foundation.
The presentation was the third installment of a $50,000 pledge. The first pledge was given in 2018. This pledge is to be designated to Frontier Hall.
Terry Olson stated that the Williston State College Foundation is elated to partner with WCCU, a community financial institution based in Williston.
“We have a strong commitment to our local communities,” says Stillwell about the pledge. Western Cooperative Credit Union is proud to support and acknowledge the importance of Williston State College and education in our communities.