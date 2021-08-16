WCCU annual meeting set for Aug. 24 Aug 16, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 Updated 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WCCU will be holding its annual meeting at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Williston ARC.The meeting will strictly be a business meeting. There will be no meal, prizes, awards, or giveaways of any kind.If you plan to attend, please call 701-572-4000 to RSVP. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Award Wccu Giveaway Williston Arc Meeting Meal Noon Load comments MOST POPULAR Police: Man masturbating in public became combative with officer when confronted NDHSAA reorganizes football into Class AA, Class A divisions North Dakota Oil production goes from flat to flatter as industry struggles to bring workers back 1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Tioga Man accused of fifth DUI since 2018 Spring Lake Park Express gets a facelift thanks to Leadership Williston project Petro-Hunt wells are out at Lake Sakakawea, now the investigation, cleanup phase begins Daycare provider accused of injuring 5-month old Ryan Pederson, 43 City Commission approves STAR Fund grants through Economic Development Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit