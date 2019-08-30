3 ways to cut the cost of vehicle ownership

When buying a new vehicle, many consumers are fixated on sticker prices. And that’s understandable, as the automotive resource Kelley Blue Book noted that, in March 2018, the average transaction price for light vehicles purchased in the United States was more than $35,000.
But as any veteran vehicle owner knows, the costs of owning a car or truck go beyond sticker price. Maintenance, insurance and fuel are some of the additional expenses that are part of owning a vehicle. And while it can be hard to get dealers to lower a sticker price, drivers can take other steps to reduce the cost of owning a vehicle.
1. Make a long-term commitment. Many drivers finance their auto purchases with loans from the bank. When loans reach maturity, or if drivers pay the loans off early, only then are they free from monthly payments. But over the years many drivers have equated the maturity dates on their auto loans with a time to buy a new car, essentially starting the process all over again. By resolving to keep their cars once their loans are paid off, drivers are making a long-term commitment to their vehicles and saving some money along the way. Even keeping a car that required a $400 monthly loan payment for one year after paying the loan off can save drivers nearly $5,000 in loan payments, and even more if drivers reduce their insurance coverage once the vehicle is officially theirs.
2. Downsize your vehicle. Parents cart kids around town in minivans or SUVs that have the capacity to hold sports gear, musical instruments, etc. But if the kids are out of the house or still under your roof but now behind the wheels of their own car, consider downsizing to a small vehicle. Small vehicles are typically less expensive to purchase, and they won’t cost as much to insure or fill up at the gas station.
3. Skip the bells and whistles. Today’s drivers may want their cars to be mobile offices and entertainment centers outfitted with all the latest gadgets and accessories. Though such accessories might be nice, they aren’t necessary to get you from point A to point B. When buying a new car, buy the base model or one step up from the base model, which could save you thousands of dollars right off the bat.
Driving is a necessity that does not come cheap. But there are many ways for motorists to reduce the costs of vehicle ownership.