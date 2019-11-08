Y’all, there are less than two months left until Christmas!
If you haven’t already, it’s time to ramp up your businesses and attract new customers, because there’s no better time to grow your business than the holiday season.
Here are four things you can do to boost your sales and attract these gift-hunters during the holiday season:
Incentivize advanced orders
Unfortunately, most people wait until the very last minute to buy gifts—myself included—leaving you slammed.
That’s why you need to incentivize customers to order early so you can get a head start on this busy season. Use your social media accounts and email list to offer discounts if they order before Thanksgiving or free shipping if they order before December 1.
Incentivize referrals
Word-of-mouth marketing is one of the most powerful ways to introduce your business to new customers. People trust brand recommendations from their friends—I know I do!
Try offering discounts to current customers or encouraging them to post a photo of their purchase on their social media accounts for a chance to win a prize.
Say something different
There’s no doubt that nearly every business and nonprofit organization plans to flood inboxes in the next few weeks. After all, they’re each fighting to make your customers their customers. But you know what? They’re all going to say the same thing.
That’s why, if you want to stand out, you’ve got to say something different. Cut through the clutter by saying something the customer is not going to immediately tune out.
So, what sets your business apart from the competition? What can you say or do to stand out from the noise?
Begin with the end in mind
You have an unbelievable opportunity this Christmas to attract new customers and serve them so well that they become lifetime customers.
Ask your customers for their birthday when they check out so you can send them a coupon on their special day. Plan to follow up with your customers after the new year with a special offer to remind them that your business is a good pick year-round.
And when you get someone’s email, make sure you have a content plan in place to keep them engaged with your business.
Whatever you do, don’t treat your customers like a one-time transaction. Start planning today for how you’ll build a relationship with them, so they become repeat customers and huge fans of your business!
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to grow your business this season. Get to work encouraging early orders and referrals, saying something different in your marketing communication, and planning how you’re going to turn your new customers into lifetime customers. When you do this, you’ll not only reap the rewards of making extra money this season, but you’ll also gain incredible momentum in your business going into the new year!
For more tips on surviving the holiday season in your business, your life, and your budget, check out Episodes 5 and 6 of my podcast, Business Boutique.
About Christy Wright:
Christy Wright is the #1 national bestselling author of Business Boutique, host of the Business Boutique podcast, a Certified Business Coach and a Ramsey Personality with a passion for equipping women with the knowledge and steps they need to successfully run and grow a business. Since joining Ramsey Solutions in 2009, she has spoken to thousands across the country at women’s conferences, national business conferences, Fortune 500 companies and her own sold-out live events. You can follow Wright on Twitter and Instagram @ChristyBWright and online at christywright.com or facebook.com/OfficialChristyWright.