WATFORD CITY — Among ideas floating around for workforce recruitment and retention is a career academy in Watford City that would not only assist youths with career exploration and training, but help adults as well.
Watford City is in the beginning stages of developing ideas for a pilot career academy program, one that it hopes could attract some funding from either the Legacy Fund or the legislature in the next biennium.
An opening public conversation about career academies was held Monday night in Watford City. The occasion was a chance to celebrate both what is already being done for career development in McKenzie County, and to talk about what more might be done in the future through community partnerships.
Daniel Stenberg is economic developer in McKenzie County, and executive director of the McKenzie County Job Development Authority.
“We have been talking about it for a couple of years, and it’s just really time to get the idea introduced to the public," he said. "Let them hear the ideas and then also let them provide their feedback, too, as to what they think it should look like. Then, hopefully, we continue to move forward and we will figure more things out as to how it will all work. We just want to get the ball rolling right now with starting the discussion.”
An ad hoc committee set up by the Job Development Authority will help steer development of the workforce skills academy in McKenzie County. It’s called the McKenzie County Skills Initiatives Advisory Group.
Monday night’s meeting included a presentation by a representative of Bismarck’s career academy, which is on the campus of Bismarck State College.
“(Our program) wouldn’t be exactly like Bismarck’s,” Stenburg said. “It would have to fit our area. They have aviation and a lot of offerings. We would start with what fits our community most.”
Energy and health are likely suspects.
“We would start out with our core, however we determine what that is, in terms of student interests and what fits our workforce needs,” Stenberg said.
The careers academy also won't just be for high school juniors and seniors.
“We want to use it for incumbent worker training, if someone wanted to go get a welding certificate, for example,” Stenberg said. “If we can provide that training here in Watford City, it will be better for our workforce employees and community.”
The Skills Initiatives group is meeting regularly with both schools and petroleum employers to talk about what is going on and what the needs are.
“During the last legislative session, they were talking about a career academy with legislative funding. It didn’t go anywhere, but we were interested in that conversation,” Stenberg said. “If it comes up again in the next legislative session we want to make sure we have a plan that is as fully formed and vetted as possible.”